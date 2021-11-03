Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,599. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $229.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

