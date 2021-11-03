$788.02 Million in Sales Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will post sales of $788.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.40 million to $790.63 million. Bilibili reported sales of $466.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,352. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

