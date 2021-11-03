Brokerages Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report sales of $1.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 million and the highest is $2.14 million. Phunware reported sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $7.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 million to $8.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.43 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $22.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Phunware stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,108,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,921,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 13.09. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

