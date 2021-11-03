Convex Finance Market Cap Tops $861.24 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Convex Finance has a market cap of $861.24 million and $27.86 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $26.31 or 0.00042121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00084991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00074904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00101652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,213.72 or 0.99590874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,529.79 or 0.07251223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

