SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Announces Earnings Results

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.99. 1,089,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,043. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 139.52, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.91.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.