iStar (NYSE:STAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

iStar (NYSE:STAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,936. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. iStar has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

Get iStar alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iStar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iStar stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of iStar worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.