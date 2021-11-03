Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.440-$6.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.300 EPS.

NYSE SUI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.12. 733,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,167. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.57.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 129,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.42 per share, with a total value of $25,563,126.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

