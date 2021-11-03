Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

OTCMKTS IOCJY remained flat at $$0.93 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Iochpe-Maxion has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.40.

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter. Iochpe-Maxion had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, analysts predict that Iochpe-Maxion will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in automotive business. The company involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components, and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment is the production and sale a wide range of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

