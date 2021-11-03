SharedStake (SGT) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. SharedStake has a total market cap of $27,276.39 and approximately $3,224.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SharedStake has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00084747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00101852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,266.91 or 0.99568256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.01 or 0.07251732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022300 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

