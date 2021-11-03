$41.39 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post sales of $41.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.31 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.95 million to $163.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $169.44 million, with estimates ranging from $164.49 million to $177.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 517,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $786.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

