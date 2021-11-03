Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Ingredion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$7.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.65-$7.00 EPS.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.94. 625,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

