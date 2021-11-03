CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.160-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $946 million-$964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.05 million.CSG Systems International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CSGS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 164,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

