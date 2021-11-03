Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.47. 436,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.84. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $111.52 and a 12 month high of $272.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $27,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.