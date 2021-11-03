Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Posts Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share.

ESPR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 1,340,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,398. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $39.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $301.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

