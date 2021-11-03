ClinTex CTi Price Reaches $0.0799 on Exchanges (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00233529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004198 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

