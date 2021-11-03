Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.50 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $62,735.22 or 1.00317112 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $5.89 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00084747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00101852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,266.91 or 0.99568256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.01 or 0.07251732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022300 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

