$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. WillScot Mobile Mini also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

WSC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. 1,554,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,709,000 after acquiring an additional 647,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

