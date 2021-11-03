Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRTA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 318,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,091. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 1,058.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 106,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTA. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

