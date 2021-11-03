Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of PRTA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 318,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,091. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTA. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.