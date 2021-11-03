Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,454. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

