Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $207,690.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $207,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $483,140.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

SMAR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. 431,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $100,410,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $72,230,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.