Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CAO Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,984,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,969,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMC. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.