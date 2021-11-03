GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Idea Men, Llc Sells 156,132 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 156,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $7,002,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $3,084,605.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $10,775,730.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $12,511,842.24.

GoodRx stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 1,866,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,034. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of -0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

