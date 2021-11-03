Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,106. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Everi has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everi stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Everi worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

