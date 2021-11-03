Wilder World Price Up 79.1% Over Last 7 Days (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Wilder World has traded up 79.1% against the US dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $291.22 million and $19.23 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00006326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00230989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00098747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

