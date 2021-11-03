NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Billion

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $174.55 or 0.00279370 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $635.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00230989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00098747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004219 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,899,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,615,038 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

