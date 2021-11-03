$740.84 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce sales of $740.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.90 million and the highest is $774.23 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $669.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of KKR traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.40. 4,045,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

