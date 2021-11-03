VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also posted sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $501.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

