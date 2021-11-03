Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Ferrari updated its FY21 guidance to EUR 4.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.070-$5.070 EPS.

RACE stock traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.68. 1,116,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $261.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.81. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.