Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.50 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.