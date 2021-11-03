Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

