Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dana.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 110.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:DAN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 919,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Dana has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
