Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 110.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 919,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Dana has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

