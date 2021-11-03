Patron 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,545.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $5,545.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00235738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004239 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

