Assemble Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $122.60 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded up 113.5% against the US dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $121.58 million and $122.60 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00235738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

ASM is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

