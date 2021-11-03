Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.99 Million

Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report $141.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.40 million and the highest is $153.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $143.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $601.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $612.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $645.62 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $657.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,682. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -163.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

