Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Pitney Bowes updated its FY21 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.420 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 3,889,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

