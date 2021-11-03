AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.21). AtriCure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.200 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 303,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

