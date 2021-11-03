Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

RDS-A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

RDS-A stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,051,212 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

