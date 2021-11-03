Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 458.20 ($5.99).

Several analysts have weighed in on AV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Also, insider George Culmer bought 99,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Insiders have bought 106,535 shares of company stock worth $45,119,727 over the last three months.

Aviva stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 399.70 ($5.22). 6,151,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 402.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 404.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

