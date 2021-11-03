Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $53.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEOH. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEOH traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. 312,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.03.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Methanex’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

