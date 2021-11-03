Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $3.96 on Wednesday, reaching $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.