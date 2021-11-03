Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.26.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,582 shares of company stock worth $10,434,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $157.86. 814,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -222.33 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $211.68.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
