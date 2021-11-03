Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.89). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 598.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $41.05. 770,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,480. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.17.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

