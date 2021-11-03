LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0275 on Top Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $2,767.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00430761 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001251 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.99 or 0.00994750 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,067,254 coins and its circulating supply is 50,854,477 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

