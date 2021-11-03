HoDooi One Day Trading Volume Tops $649,435.00 (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, HoDooi has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $649,435.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00084320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00076333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00102164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,505.57 or 1.00127115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.94 or 0.07262885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022369 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

