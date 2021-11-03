Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

GLT traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 144,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,107. The company has a market cap of $779.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

In other news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glatfelter stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

