Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Shares of EKSO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 518,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,994. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 35,735.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Ekso Bionics worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

