Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $116.5-117.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.89 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.320 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.47. 394,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,877. Workiva has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $156.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average is $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -203.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $5,680,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $101,235,563 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

