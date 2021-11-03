Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Atreca stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 625,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,136. Atreca has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $230.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 155.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atreca by 56.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

