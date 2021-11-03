Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%.

Independence Contract Drilling stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,552. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $7.97.

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 474,375 shares of company stock worth $1,564,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.82% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

