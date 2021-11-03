Frax Share Hits Market Capitalization of $306.29 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.90 or 0.00030269 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $306.29 million and approximately $34.78 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00084320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00076333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00102164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,505.57 or 1.00127115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.94 or 0.07262885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

